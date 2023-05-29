Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $54.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

