Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $487,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

