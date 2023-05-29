Audinate Group (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Audinate Group (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Audinate Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AUDGF opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Audinate Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

