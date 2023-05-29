Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.77.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 326,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

