Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

