Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.46 or 0.00052183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and approximately $146.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,679,671 coins and its circulating supply is 343,960,221 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

