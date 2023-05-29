Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $7.77 on Friday. Avance Gas has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

About Avance Gas

(Get Rating)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.