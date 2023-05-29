Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $7.77 on Friday. Avance Gas has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

