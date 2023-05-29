Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 312,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AVNW stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,601. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.