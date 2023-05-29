Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.41) in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

