Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$111.88 and a 52-week high of C$138.85. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$119.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.68.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

