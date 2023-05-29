Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$138.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

