Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.60.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
TSE BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$86.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
