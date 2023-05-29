Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.
Banner Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Banner
In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Banner by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
