Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) PT Raised to C$1.55

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:BYN opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. Banyan Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.57.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

