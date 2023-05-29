Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) PT Raised to C$1.55

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:BYN opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. Banyan Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.57.
