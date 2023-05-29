Barclays Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $213.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

