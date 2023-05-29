Barclays Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $213.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %
BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
