Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $219.76 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Beldex has a total market cap of $219.76 million and $4.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.83 or 0.06834477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00052557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,698,197 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,098,203 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

