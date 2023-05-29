Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $57.44 million and approximately $597,977.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

