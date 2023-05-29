BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BerGenBio ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRRGF remained flat at $1.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. BerGenBio ASA has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of BerGenBio ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.
