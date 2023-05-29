Betterment LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $497,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. 559,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,492. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

