Betterment LLC Buys 12,267 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

