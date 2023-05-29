Betterment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,122 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $104,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,222,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 3,783,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.22.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

