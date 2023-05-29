Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,069 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 5.49% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,306,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,315. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

