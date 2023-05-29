Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 315,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

