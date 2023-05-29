Betterment LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,645 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.93. 7,408,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,063. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.