Betterment LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 7.47% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01.

About Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.