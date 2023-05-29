Betterment LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.62. 136,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,581. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

