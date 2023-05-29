Betterment LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $38,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

