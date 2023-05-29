Betterment LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 1,134,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

