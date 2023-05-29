Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.79) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,117 ($13.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,792.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.97. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91).

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

