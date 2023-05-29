BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioCardia Stock Performance

BCDA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.60.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 274.26% and a negative net margin of 891.08%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About BioCardia

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.