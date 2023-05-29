Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.88 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and $43,775.82 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00132792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021980 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003591 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

