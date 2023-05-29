Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $536.29 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,661.63 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $536.29 billion and approximately $17.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00416518 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00124864 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00024505 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,387,487 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
