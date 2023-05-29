Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $536.29 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,661.63 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $536.29 billion and approximately $17.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00416518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00124864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,387,487 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.