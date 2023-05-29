Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for about 3.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Black Knight by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,322,000 after acquiring an additional 292,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Black Knight by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Black Knight by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Black Knight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $70.18.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

