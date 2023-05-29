Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 21,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

