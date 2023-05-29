Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE BGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 21,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $12.84.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
