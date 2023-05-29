Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 415,000 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,843,000. PDD accounts for 8.1% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PDD by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 434,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after buying an additional 201,788 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in PDD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PDD by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after buying an additional 917,764 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $3,933,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded up $11.40 on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,329,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,603. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.