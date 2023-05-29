Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,816 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $51,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,023,000 after buying an additional 470,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 305,780 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 499.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,801.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

