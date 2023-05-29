BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZDV traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.19. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,788. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$21.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.66.

