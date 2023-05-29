Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Brady comprises about 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brady worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 10.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.28. 221,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.