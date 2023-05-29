Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,488.0 days.
Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $79.57 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.45.
