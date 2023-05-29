Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,488.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $79.57 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.