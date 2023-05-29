Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,313 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $541.92. 66,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.42.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

