Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,634 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

EW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 2,308,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.