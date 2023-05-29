Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $26.53 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 711,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.02. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.