Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $41.69 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.83. 949,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,228. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

