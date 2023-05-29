Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,678 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 17,399,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,671,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

