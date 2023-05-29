Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,450 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.14. 1,118,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,665. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $278.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

