Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,375 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,375 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $39.00. 24,941,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

