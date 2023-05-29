Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.10. 2,287,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,394. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

