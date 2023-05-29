Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.37 billion-$31.37 billion.
Bridgestone Stock Performance
BRDCY stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
