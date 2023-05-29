Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 231,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,694. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.