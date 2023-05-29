Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRUG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRUG remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Friday. 119,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,194. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Bright Minds Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.75.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

